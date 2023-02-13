Lingfield Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders has four bankers for Tuesday's £100,000 guaranteed pool

It would require a massive underperformance for to finish out of the frame in the opening bumper (1.30) and this half-brother to smart stayer Coltrane can put his experience to good use.

has a fair pedigree and makes most appeal from the newcomers. The booking of Gavin Sheehan first time out catches the eye as he partnered both of trainer Danni O'Neill's career winners.

Chris Gordon landed the biggest pot of his career in the Betfair Hurdle on Saturday and can strike with one of his lesser lights in in the 2m handicap hurdle (2.00). The six-year-old finished third in this last season off a 5lb higher mark on unsuitably heavy ground.

The 2m novice hurdle looks between , whose second to Teddy Blue last time was franked in the Betfair Hurdle last weekend, and four-year-old , who gets loads of weight and is surely better than he showed at Sandown on his stable debut for Gary Moore.

Micky Hammond can make the long journey south pay with in the next (3.00). The seven-year-old will like this ground and is open to improvement over an extra few furlongs.

appeared in need of further when third over 2m on her stable debut for Harry Derham last time and can go two better in a winnable mares' maiden hurdle (3.35).

is selected in the 3m5f handicap chase (4.10) after shaping better than the finishing distance suggested in the Welsh National last time. This is weaker.

Lingfield Placepot perm

1.30

1 Zonisty

4 Ropeman

2.00

3 Stanley Pincombe

2.30

5 I Hope Star

10 Kansas Du Berlais

3.00

3 Not What It Seems

3.35

3 Helenn Clermont

4.10

1 Movethechains

2x1x2x1x1x1 = 4 lines

Sign up to the Tote . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.