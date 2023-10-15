Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee moves on to Kempton so let’s place the bet there.

Oisin Murphy has a good book of rides and might be able to get off to a flyer in the mile nursery (4.26) on Palazzo Persico, but it’s an open race so also put Go Your Own Way in.

Charlie Appleby was in superb form at Newmarket over the weekend and his newcomer Royal Power is worth including alongside Flag Carrier in division one of the 7f novice (5.00).

Division two (5.30) is another tough one. Extra Beat might be capable of improving on his debut sixth at Sandown, but it’s also worth including the experienced Western just in case.

The 7f fillies' maiden (6.00) is another guessing game, but there are some consistent horses in the line-up. Britannica can usually be relied on to run a race, but put Minka in too.

Appleby could have another winner in the 7f fillies’ novice (6.30) with the newcomer Enchanted Life and she rates a banker. But coverage is needed in the 7f handicap (7.00), so put Hieronymus and Lord Uhtred in the perm. Both of them are course-and-distance winners.

Kempton Placepot perm

4.26

6 Go Your Own Way

10 Palazzo Persico

5.00

3 Flag Carrier

6 Royal Power

5.30

3 Extra Beat

10 Western

6.00

2 Britannica

9 Minka

6.30

5 Enchanted Life

7.00

4 Hieronymus

10 Lord Uhtred

2x2x2x2x1x2 = 32 lines

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.