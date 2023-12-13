Chelmsford Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee moves on to Chelmsford on Thursday and the opening mile novice (5.30) looks a good opportunity to bank on Bold Style , providing all eight run.

There are only five declared for the mile nursery (6.00) and that means just two places. Alfred looks the solid option after his win at Wolverhampton, but put Habrdi in too.

The 1m2f novice (6.30) comes up next and Prometeo has a string of places by his name. Marco Botti fits first-time cheekpieces and, with three places on offer, Prometeo is a banker.

The 1m2f handicap (7.00) is one of the better races on the card, but just two places makes things difficult. Nevertheless, I want to take on Penzance with Storm Catcher and Postmark .

The following 1m2f handicap (7.30) is another tough one. Headingley made a mess of the start when well fancied over a mile here last time and goes in alongside British debutant Coolree .

The mile handicap (8.00) should go to Desert Order , who is one of my best bets of the day.

Chelmsford Placepot perm

5.30

1 Bold Style

6.00

1 Alfred

2 Habrdi

6.30

10 Prometeo

7.00

1 Storm Catcher

3 Postmark

7.30

1 Headingley

3 Coolree

8.00

5 Desert Order

1x2x1x2x2x1 = eight lines

