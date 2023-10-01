Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Mercian Warrior 2.15 Epsom

Beaten on his first two starts over 6f but showed more when runner-up to a smart prospect in a valuable sales race at the Curragh and is potentially better handicapped than a lot of these.

Glenister 3.25 Epsom

Typically progressive handicapper from this yard who is having a fine season; it was probably his career-high mark as opposed to the longer trip that resulted in him finding one too good at Wolverhampton last time, but he's still entitled to go very well.

Zoukster 4.05 Ffos Las

On the up this summer, winning three handicaps, including over 7f on soft ground at Newbury in July. His latest fifth came in a mile Racing League handicap and shouldn't be used as evidence that the handicapper had his measure.

Dragonball Prince 4.40 Ffos Las

Has 0-12 strike-rate but ran a big race in defeat over course and distance last month and backed up that performance when runner-up to a very progressive rival at Pontefract ten days ago

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

Sign up here . New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. 5p minimum stake. 3 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T+Cs apply . 18+, begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.