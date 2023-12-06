Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Fantastikas 1.25 Ludlow

Often highly tried since showing smart form as a novice in the 2021-22 season; a further two-month break since seemingly needing the run at Newton Abbot is a concern but he's very well handicapped even without taking into account James Turner's claim.

Oh So Grand 1.35 Lingfield

Has won three of her six starts and she made it 2-3 on AW when scoring with something in hand at Newcastle (1m2f) in October; 6lb higher after another short break but she's open to more progress and is a big player for in-form yard.

Miltiades 2.00 Ludlow

Placed off higher marks as a hurdler; has made a pleasing start over fences and looked a danger to all until backing out of it late on and finishing an eased-down third at Warwick (2m4f, soft); solid claims.

Gentle Whinny 8.30 Kempton

Lightly raced 1m turf winner who caught the eye after five months off when fifth of 11 over C&D (AW debut) 30 days ago, caught wide; that form is working out really well so she's a big player off a 2lb lower mark; cheekpieces applied.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

