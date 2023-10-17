Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Honneur De Sivola 3.13 Huntingdon

Runner-up in four of his six chases and due a change of luck, having bumped into well-handicapped horses the last twice (2m3f/C&D); every chance..

Never No Trouble 4.45 Hereford

Lost out only by a neck in first-time visor at Bangor (2m3f, good) last month and has now been placed on her last three appearances; 3lb rise does not help matters but it's reasonable to expect another good run.

Lowton 5.10 Leicester

Largely progressive C&D winner; blinkered for the first time when posting an excellent fourth of 17 in 7f York handicap 24 days ago; goes well on soft ground too so he's a player off an unchanged mark with the headgear again sported.

Port Erin 7.00 Newcastle

Has progressed nicely since handicapping, winning easily under a more patient ride than usual at Kempton last Wednesday; penalty means he's now 15lb higher than for August's C&D win but he has every chance of going in again.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

