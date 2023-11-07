Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Daysofourlives 12.55 Chelmsford

Forced a dead-heat over 1m at Ascot in September and raced away from the two who beat him when third back there a month ago; 1-1 on the AW and gives the impression that he'll stay this far.

Tribal Wisdom 1.30 Chelmsford

He has dropped a long way in the weights for current yard and he didn't look a busted flush when making some late headway under a sympathetic ride at Lingfield 12 days ago; one to note for market confidence.

Queen Aminatu 1.12 Lingfield

Out of the frame in her last two starts on turf, not getting a clear run at Ascot (7f, good) last time; however, her record on the AW reads 221111132 including a convincing success under Cieren Fallon in this race last year; major player once again.

Nelson Gay 5.15 Newcastle

Won over C&D in June and at Wolverhampton (5f, Tapeta) in September, and he was denied a clear run when not beaten far in mid-division at Redcar (5f) last month; he's 4-5 on Tapeta and should play a leading role.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

