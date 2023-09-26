Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Marine Wave 4.00 Beverley

Yet to score this term but she's a reliable sort and followed an unlucky York 5f handicap third (off mark of 93) with a very good third in Ayr Listed event (5.5f, good to soft) four days ago; big shout at these weights.

Damascus Stee l 4.25 Nottingham

Conditions no issue having won on heavy ground three starts back (1m2f) and he went down fighting over further at Pontefract five days ago; assured stamina could come in handy; much respected.

Ithaca's Arrow 5.20 Lingfield

Has not progressed since winning 1m4f novice here on seasonal debut in May but posted a good effort when third of 11 under Oisin Murphy at Newbury (1m2f, good) last month and the return to this track is sure to suit.

Geelong 5.30 Newcastle

​Reliable sort who had his usual blinkers back on when ending a losing run in fine style at Kempton (1m3f) eight days ago, drawing clear last 1f; big shout turned out under a 5lb penalty with headgear again sported.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

