Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Sadler's Bay 1.10 Southwell

0-7 over hurdles but might have won at Warwick (3m1f, good to soft) in May had he not lost his footing just after the penultimate fight; satisfactory chase debut at Plumpton (near 2m4f) three weeks ago; probably acts on soft; one to consider seriously.

Harper Valley 1.20 Sedgefield

Lightly raced 6yo who won a 2m4f good-ground novice at Hexham in May and the runner-up has since completed a hat-trick (two handicaps); could be well handicapped and it's unlikely that softer ground will trouble him; the same connections had a welcome winner last week.

Take Centre Stage 1.50 Sedgefield

Half-brother to high-class jumper Tommy's Oscar; maiden but not far off his best form when fourth on his switch to fences at Kelso (2m1f, soft) a month ago, where he looked a likely winner until weakening; jumped well and was perhaps committed too early; highly respected with cheekpieces added.

Montregard 3.40 Southwell

Half-brother to top-class chaser Protektorat; Doncaster debut in February was promising and he won when 5-6 in 11-runner maiden hurdle at Warwick (2m3f, good) in April; had to work to emerge in front late on in the latter but is open to considerable improvement in handicaps this season.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

