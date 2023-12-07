Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Start In Front 11.55 Market Rasen

Racing from out of the weights in an 0-140 was more the issue than the eight-month absence (has defied similar) at Wetherby latest (2m, heavy); player with easier grade, the ground and lower mark all positives.

Badosa 12.47 Southwell

Improved form when 3l fourth of nine on last month's handicap and AW debut at Chelmsford (6f, Polytrack), form which can be upgraded as she was wide early and fared best of those who raced in the front rank; appealing claims.

Keep Me Stable 1.57 Southwell

Came good with two 7f wins at Newcastle last month, the latter under Tommie Jakes; did it in pretty good style last time and might still be on the upgrade; commands respect.

Riot 6.30 Chelmsford

Record over C&D reads 315321, his latest success coming by a nose three weeks ago following a series of fine efforts in defeat; only 2lb higher and likely to go well again under conditions that suit him so well.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

