Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Ben Macdui 2.25 Ayr

In great form since having wind surgery, winning at Newcastle (AW) then unlucky third at Beverley (good; would likely have won with clearer run); raised only 1lb for latest effort and commands respect.

Hello Queen 3.45 Pontefract

Made it three wins from five starts when making all on her handicap and turf debut at Doncaster (6f, soft) in July last time out; this well-bred 3yo could still have more to offer and she's a strong contender up 4lb.

The Spotlight Kid 5.40 Yarmouth

Won this 12 months ago and followed up the next month back here on good to soft (first-time cheekpieces); remains on a fair mark and he ran well on the AW on Monday; very effective on soft ground; big shout.

Monaadhil 6.30 Chelmsford

Record in C&D Class 6 affairs stands at 21331132521, comfortably obliging last Thursday in the latest instance; big chance under 4lb penalty.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.