Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon. . .

She's A Novelty 2.35 Windsor

Solid placed efforts in her two starts this summer, after a 628-day absence, make her clearly the most likely winner.

Miss Mai Tai 3.58 Leicester

James Fanshawe's filly has developed a canny habit of not winning her races by too far and, only 6lb higher than when her winning spree began, she still looks well handicapped.

Overactive 4.28 Leicester

Seems to be learning on the job and ran out a comfortable winner over this sort of trip at Lingfield last time. He has more to offer.

All In The Hips 4.35 Windsor

A winner here in April, she produced a game effort to score at Bath last week and a 2lb rise isn't excessive.

