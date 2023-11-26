Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Broomfield Present 1.05 Uttoxeter

2-3 over hurdles last season and made good start to chasing career this month, staying on for third in Exeter handicap (3m, good to soft); might be seen to even better effect on the slower ground here; good chance.

Doyouknowwhatimean 2.15 Uttoxeter

0-5 over hurdles but made a quite promising chase debut when fourth at Chepstow (2m7f, heavy) this month, albeit never really looking likely to lay a glove on the principals; drops back in trip here and has possibilities if able to build on that recent effort.

Asian Spice 2.38 Exeter

Showed bits of promise in maiden hurdles at this venue; opened her account with a half-length success in 16-runner field over C&D (good to soft; first two clear) this month on handicap debut; open to further progress and warrants respect up 6lb.

Danton 3.45 Exeter

Five-race maiden; made a promising handicap/seasonal debut here (2m, good to soft) this month, finishing nicely for close second to Asian Spice (declared 2:38), the pair clear; could well go one better with this longer trip a likely plus.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

