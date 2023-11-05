Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Desque De L'Isle 2.50 Huntingdon

Won first time back two winters ago so able when fresh; two wins in a higher grade at Ludlow last season, the latest off this mark; should have every chance under his optimum conditions.

Carcaci Castle 3.05 Carlisle

Won over hurdles at Kelso (2m, good to soft/heavy) last December on first two stable runs and the latter form was firmly franked; pulled up in Grade 2 novice at Kelso (2m2f, good to soft) in March when last seen but this unexposed handicap newcomer retains potential, especially now up in trip.

Houston Texas 3.40 Carlisle

Won this on last season's reappearance (soft) and book-ended campaign with another win at Hexham (3m, heavy) in March; not handicapped out of things on this return to action and it's a big positive that he's 3-3 here.

Intoxicata 3.55 Lingfield

Running well since this visor went on and she was suited by the drop back in trip when winning by about 2l at Wolverhampton (7f, Tapeta) 12 days ago; a 3lb rise could prove to be lenient for this C&D winner.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

