Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Do You Think 1.00 Hereford

Not helped by an early mistake when a two-length second to Shirocco's Dream over this course and distance last month in a race she had won the year before on chase debut; can find something on that form with Dylan Whelan again on board with his 7lb claim; considered.

Easy As That 2.25 Cheltenham

Won emphatically at Haydock (2m5f, soft) and Newcastle (2m4f, good to soft) last season and looked ready for a step up in distance when a never-nearer sixth of 14 to Stage Star in the 2m4f Paddy Power here on reappearance; bred to relish today's extra yardage (he's out of a half-sister to the high-class staying jumper Time For Rupert) and looks a fascinating candidate at the bottom of the weights.

Whistleinthedark 3.15 Doncaster

Won last season on his first four chase starts (2m2f-2m5f, good/good to soft); made mistakes when well beaten at 33-1 in the Paddy Power Gold Cup (2m4f, soft) on reappearance but that was a very tough comeback assignment and he retains potential; bred to stay and on the shortlist.

Bonttay 3.35 Cheltenham

Listed bumper winner here and won two of four hurdle races last season, including a 2m handicap at Kelso (soft); reappeared with another win in handicap at Hereford (2m, good; by a neck; up 5lb today) last month and she's bred to be suited by at least this far, so further improvement looks on its way.

