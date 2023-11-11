Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Bollingerandkrug 12.30 Kelso

Has won three of his last four races, all over C&D, the latest two weeks ago (soft); up another 6lb but progressive and a strong contender.

Imperial Merlin 1.35 Aintree

Half-brother to high-class Secret Investor; won sole start on soft (hurdles debut last November) but turned over at 2-5 sole start on heavy; he's just a 6yo, who should still have potential, and it's a striking plus that he saw out 3m so well to win on handicap debut at Ayr (good to soft) in April when last seen; one to note.

Sam Brown 2.25 Wincanton

Made his name as a mudlark but he's a smart staying chaser granted any ground on the soft side of good, as he showed when taking the field apart in a handicap on Grand National day in 2022 (good to soft); now only 5lb higher and he was still in front when falling two out at Punchestown in April (blinkers tried there are now discarded); could be interesting having gone well fresh in the past.

Teumessias Fox 3.45 Newcastle

Mixed results in summer but won well at Kempton (AW) and Newmarket in March/May and was fresh both times; interesting on return from three-month absence, with Callum Hutchinson taking off a useful 3lb; 2-4 on artificial surfaces and 1-1 at Newcastle.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

