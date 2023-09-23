Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Wobwobwob 2.25 Ayr

Often leads; has won on good and suited by good to soft or slower; raced over 7f+ since first two runs of 2022 but the return to 6f was no inconvenience in the Great St Wilfrid at Ripon (first-time visor, retained; has worn other forms of headgear) when drawing away from his rivals on the stand side (first two raced on the far side); stamina for further can stand him in good stead; solid chance.

Aleezdancer 3.35 Ayr

Fine record on slower than good; ground was good when he finished down the field here 12 months ago but he's long appealed as the type to win a feature sprint when underfoot conditions are in his favour; the Stewards' Cup looked one that might have got away, finishing comfortably on top of the group who raced far side but only fifth overall (cheekpieces first time, retained); chance will be enhanced by any further rain; interesting.

Sheishybrid 4.00 Newmarket

Won last year's 2m2f Ulster Cesarewitch; ran creditably twice at the Curragh this summer before strong-finishing second to Extensio at Clonmel; held up for those runs but last year's success came when ridden much more prominently; may need a new personal best but she has proved her stamina and makes plenty of appeal.

Cinnodin 4.55 York

Most consistent since switching to handicaps in February (record 11213124); may not have had a sufficient pace to aim at when fourth of 11 at Southwell (2m, AW; first-time cheekpieces) ten days ago, but a truer gallop this time should see him right there once again, especially with conditions likely to be in his favour.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

Sign up here. New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. 5p minimum stake. 3 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T+Cs apply. 18+, begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.