Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon. . .

Carolina Reaper 3.40 Newmarket

Although she was entitled to win a valuable maiden here three weeks ago after finishing close up in the Chesham, it was still a most taking display and she has the physique to keep progressing

Rock Of England 3.48 Redcar

The up-and-coming three-year-old was an emphatic winner in first-time blinkers in June and bumped into improvers when second on his last two appearances

Dark Trooper 4.30 Ascot

2-2 since returning to 6f and created a positive impression when ploughing through the Haydock mud on Sunday and quicker ground here will be no issue and he looks thrown in under a 3lb penalty.

Destined 5.20 Haydock

Having stayed on well for a close second over 6f at Thirsk a fortnight ago, she is open to further improvement now tackling 7f

