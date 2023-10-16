Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Vadamiah 3.05 Musselburgh

Did well to finish fifth of 16 over C&D (good to soft) in April having set a strong pace and she returned to form when going close at Ripon (5f, good) a fortnight ago; can make another bold bid and she's a key player.

Western Stars 4.15 Windsor

Scored comfortably under Luke Catton in Class 5 handicap here (11.5f, good) last Monday, taking form figures for new stable to 2311; acts on soft; big player under 5lb penalty.

Astral Spirit 4.35 Yarmouth

Low-mileage 3yo who comes here on the back of a good third of 14 in a 1m Leicester handicap (good to soft) three weeks ago, faltering only late on; she's a player eased 1lb and back at 7f here in her bid for a breakthrough success.

Dream Pirate 5.05 Yarmouth

Much improved since the blinkers went on and arrives on a hat-trick after ready 1m handicap wins (soft) over C&D and at Bath; merits serious consideration despite a 6lb rise.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

