Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Francky Du Berlais 2.40 Worcester

Well beaten at Market Rasen in July when attempting to complete a Summer Plate hat-trick but has run two solid races over hurdles since; likely to be up with the pace and must have a shout back chasing.

Platinum Prince 3.05 Brighton

Needs to bounce back from last month's below-par run at Epsom, but made the frame three consecutive times beforehand (1m2f-1m3f) and was a 1m course winner under Anna Gibson last year; won't mind if there's rain about; might be the answer.

Victoria Falls 5.15 Thirsk

Recorded a comfortable 4l success in similar event at Newmarket (1m, good) last month; raised 8lb but Connor Planas takes off a useful 3lb; acts on soft; largely consistent; solid chance.

Port Erin 5.30 Kempton

Started handicap life on a lowly mark and made it 2-2 in that sphere, both from the front, down to this trip last time; rain-softened ground may not have been ideal that day, even though he won, and he remains open to improvement upped just 2lb.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

