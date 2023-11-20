Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

King Turgeon 1.50 Exeter

Lightly raced five-year-old who has been inconsistent since arriving from France but he won at Fontwell (2m5f, heavy) in March and came clear with a rejuvenated winner when a close second at Chepstow (2m7f, heavy) on his recent reappearance; strong claims up 4lb if repeating that latest form.

Impression Chic 3.10 Leicester

Point runner-up who has made a promising start over rules fences for her current yard, going in at the first time of asking at Fontwell before edged out by a neck at Musselburgh (2m4f) having jinked left run-in: she has more to offer and warrants respect.

Dear Ralphy 3.50 Plumpton

Looked set to make a winning handicap debut over course and distance in April (soft) before his departure two out; dropped away tamely off this 4lb higher mark next time but that wasn't his form and he's had a wind op since; interesting.

Hazel Bear 8.00 Kempton

Three-year-old maiden who ran well in first-time hood and upped to 1m2f at Lingfield (AW) most recently, looking worth a crack at 1m4f; unexposed over middle distances; respected off same mark in the retained headgear.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

