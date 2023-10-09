Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Invincible Molly 2.30 Pontefract

Useful efforts on all three starts, off the mark in a York novice last time (6f, good to soft); on a fair mark for handicap debut and should be very competitive from good draw.

King Of Scotia 3.20 Windsor

Decent mark on the best of his best Irish form; just his second run for this yard when a 3l fourth of 12 at Newmarket (trying 1m for the first time) and being wide throughout wouldn't have helped; interesting.

Romilda 4.00 Pontefract

Improved when beaten just over a length into fourth of nine in a Kempton maiden (1m, AW) last month (first two have won since); pedigree suggests she will appreciate this stiffer track on handicap debut and high on the list.

Heartrate 5.40 Pontefract

Signed off in Ireland with 5f maiden win in the spring and belied weakness in the betting when emphatic winner of 6f Ffos Las handicap (good) on last month's stable debut; a 6lb rise does not look excessive and he has the inside draw here; good chance.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

