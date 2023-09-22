Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Lunar Streets 1.15 Ayr

Won on debut at Leicester (6f, soft) last month and stayed on well for close second over Carlisle's stiff 6f (good to firm) last time; open to improvement now up in trip in her first nursery and there's plenty to like.

Love Billy Boy 1.45 Ayr

Won on debut at Musselburgh (5f, good to soft) in April and back to form when third in sales race at York (6f, good to firm) last month; the drop back to 5f appeared to be against him in a Lingfield novice (AW) two weeks ago and he's firmly in calculations now back up in trip on nursery debut.

Marine Wave 2.50 Ayr

The form of her Listed second here (5f, good) in June reads well and she finished fast for third in a handicap at York (5f, good to firm) last month, when she may well have won granted a clear run; has also shown promise on good to soft ground; this 3yo could play a leading role.

Rock Melody 3.25 Ayr

Won two in a row at Musselburgh (5f, good) in first half of summer and, having had to wait for a clear run, she kept on for a close third of 16 over this C&D (good to soft) next time; back on song with solid second of four at Musselburgh (5f) last Sunday and respected now back up in trip.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

