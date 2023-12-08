Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Southoftheborder 1.50 Sandown

Point (3m, soft) and bumper (2m, good) winner who made it 3-3 when readily landing a maiden hurdle here (2m, soft) last month at odds-on; he did it in good style and could continue to progress for his leading trainer now tackling a longer trip; strong claims.

Impact Du Bonheur 3.35 Sandown

French bumper winner who has been well beaten over hurdles on both British starts but they were still fair runs relative to today's modest opening mark, and he shaped over C&D last time as though he would improve for the run; possible improver for leading yard and firmly in calculations.

Charencey 5.15 Newcastle

Steadily progressive, only just missing out on handicap debut at Leicester (7f, good to soft) in October and going one better here (6f) last month; up another 3lb, but remains open to further improvement and shouldn't have an issue with the return to this trip; high on list.

Panama City 5.45 Newcastle

Put a couple of modest efforts behind him and ended a 12-race losiing run when beating a warm favourite by half a length over C&D last month; 3lb higher, but may still have more to offer on this surface; one to be interested in.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

