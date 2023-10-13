Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Midnight Affair 1.50 Newmarket

Promising second over C&D in May and went one better in the Hilary Needler at Beverley (5f, good to firm), where she beat Flora Of Bermuda; not entirely disgraced (ninth of 26) in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot when last seen, having got too far back; still treated as a promising filly and looks interesting on return to action.

Shouldvebeenaring 3.00 Newmarket

Tough 3yo colt who brings Group 1 form, having been placed in the Sprint Cup at Haydock (6f, good; close second) and Foret at Longchamp (7f, good to soft; creditable third) the last twice; C&D winner (Listed) in May and commands respect back here.

Alsakib 3.35 Newmarket

Novice wins came over 7.5f/1m but was a staying-on third in 1m2f handicap at Glorious Goodwood (soft) and duly improved when winning a valuable nine-runner 1m4f handicap at Ascot (good to firm); up another 9lb but the powerful late gains he made to prevail by three lengths last time persuade that he has more to offer at 1m4f+.

Classical Song 4.10 Newmarket

Cost €420,000 in May; plenty of promise in 7f maidens, finishing second at Glorious Goodwood (soft) then scoring comfortably at Sandown (good; form boosted since); should be well suited by this longer trip and looks a very useful prospect; interesting.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

