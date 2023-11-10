Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Araifjan 1.20 Chelmsford

Only one win for this yard but it came over C&D; lots of other good runs in defeat last winter, and he shaped as if returning to form when fourth at Wolverhampton two weeks ago; on an attractive mark and high on the list.

Champ Royal 3.20 Hexham

Fair hurdler who got right back on track for his new yard (left Neil Mulholland for £4,500) when winning nine-runner handicap over C&D last month; up 4lb but he was strong at the finish there so rates a player.

War Lord 3.30 Exeter

Smart novice when holding his own at the highest level but has found it tough since, with his laboured third in this race setting the tone for last season bar one good run at Wetherby; 5lb out of the handicap today but on the plus side he's running off 4lb lower than 12 months ago (good ground against him) and is well treated on his best efforts; commands respect after a wind operation.

Alligator Alley 4.45 Newcastle

Can look tricky but he's a smart sprinter on his day and he has a more consistent profile on AW than turf; 5lb rise for his C&D win in August, where he broke the course record without being fully extended, looks fair and he's a major player.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

