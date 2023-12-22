Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Jagwar 2.30 Ascot

Runner-up on his debut at Auteuil (2m2f, heavy) last October and returned from a year off to go close on his British debut at Aintree (2m4f, good to soft) this October; this very lightly raced 4yo is well thought of and could prove to be quite a bit better than his opening mark.

Lady In Havana 3.17 Southwell

Didn't show much in three runs for Amy Murphy but picked up by new connections at the sales in October and landed some good market support in a C&D nursery 15 days ago, keeping on strongly; 5lb rise demands further progress but that's quite possible; leading contender.

Embarked 4.50 Southwell

Struggled in Hong Kong but he's returned to his original stable off a lowly mark and was in rude health when last seen in September, scooting clear in a 7f handicap at Kempton that represents strong form; hit with a 9lb rise but it might not be enough to stop him.

Smoky Mountain 7.15 Wolverhampton

Frankel gelding who has form figures of 4221 and that win was by 4l in a C&D maiden on his return two weeks ago; looks on a fair mark for this handicap debut and he's open to more progress; interesting contender.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.