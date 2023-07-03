Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Musselburgh and Windsor on Monday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Tanmawwy 6.45 Windsor

Ran very well on reappearance and his subsequent effort can be excused

Lincoln Rockstar 7.00 Musselburgh

Went close at Beverley last week and holds good claims off the same mark

Absolute Queen 7.15 Windsor

Should build on her Bath success with this longer trip likely to suit

Robert Johnson 7.30 Musselburgh

Has won three of his last four starts and looks capable of further progress

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.