Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Musselburgh and Windsor on Monday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Tanmawwy 6.45 Windsor
Ran very well on reappearance and his subsequent effort can be excused
Lincoln Rockstar 7.00 Musselburgh
Went close at Beverley last week and holds good claims off the same mark
Absolute Queen 7.15 Windsor
Should build on her Bath success with this longer trip likely to suit
Robert Johnson 7.30 Musselburgh
Has won three of his last four starts and looks capable of further progress
