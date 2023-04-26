Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Lingfield on Wednesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

4.40 Lingfield

Creditable third in a four-runner handicap at Southwell most recently and has a big shout on that form.

6.45 Lingfield

Needs luck in running but her strong finish over 7f here on Good Friday marked her down as one to be with in the short term.

7.20 Lingfield

2-2 over C&D, the latest success coming four weeks ago when making his stable and seasonal debut. He remains favourably treated on past form.

7.55 Lingfield

The key formline may be last week's C&D handicap in which she finished in front of two of today's rivals. She looks poised to strike and can gain her second C&D win.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.