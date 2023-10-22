Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kempton and Sedgefield on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Notnowlinda 14:20 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton Jay Jay Reilly 15:30 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton No Cruise Yet 16:25 Sedgefield View Racecard Jky: Jonathan England Tnr: Sam England Hajey 17:00 Sedgefield View Racecard Jky: Tom Midgley (3lb) Tnr: Tracy Waggott

Notnowlinda 2.20 Kempton

2-6 as a novice hurdler last season and ran well in defeat on last month's chasing debut at Warwick (2m4f, good); will be fine over today's shorter trip and is a likely contender.

Jay Jay Reilly 3.30 Kempton

Won over this course and distance (good) in first-time cheekpieces in February and doubled chasing tally at Market Rasen (2m1f, good to soft) in April. Not quite able to reel in Mercian Prince over track and trip on latest outing in May, but drew nicely clear of the others and was nudged up only another 1lb for that run.

No Cruise Yet 4.25 Sedgefield

Tailed off and pulled up on final two runs last season but may have benefited from a break and he enjoyed a solid campaign otherwise, including a win at Haydock (3m4f, soft) last November. This course winner ran well when fresh last autumn and could play a leading role if back on song.

Hajey 5.00 Sedgefield

Front-runner who won twice over course and distance (good to soft/soft) in early 2022 and was progressive last season, which concluded with a win at Catterick (2m3f, soft) in January; reappeared with fair third at Hexham (2m4f, soft) 16 days ago and could show the benefit of that outing today. On the shortlist.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.