Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kempton and Newbury on Thursday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet on Thursday evening.

Savvy Knight 7.00 Kempton
Overcame a wide draw over C&D last time and has the class to do so again in this slightly lower grade.

Youarenotforgiven 7.15 Newbury
On an upward curve and the manner of his Leicester win when last seen offers hope that he can cope with his rise in the weights.

Lilkian 8.45 Kempton
Gave it away when slowly into his stride last time and he is worth another chance from this handy mark.

Lunar Landscape 9.00 Newbury
Seemed to be working up a head of steam late in the day over this trip at Salisbury, only to be hampered.

Published on 6 July 2023Last updated 11:00, 6 July 2023
