TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ffos Las and Lingfield on Monday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening. . .

Bugle Beads 8.02 Lingfield
Has shown ability over 6f and should have more to come now handicapping off a modest mark now upped to 7f

She's A Mirage 8.12 Ffos Las
Acts on soft ground and some of this year's form reads well in a very ordinary race

Morning Colours 8.32 Lingfield
Promising handicap debut over 6f here and she can improve for the return to 7f

Lunar Landscape 8.42 Ffos Las
Looks the safest option as he hasn't been far away in any of his handicaps

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 31 July 2023Last updated 11:00, 31 July 2023
