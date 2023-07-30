Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ffos Las and Lingfield on Monday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening. . .
Bugle Beads 8.02 Lingfield
Has shown ability over 6f and should have more to come now handicapping off a modest mark now upped to 7f
She's A Mirage 8.12 Ffos Las
Acts on soft ground and some of this year's form reads well in a very ordinary race
Morning Colours 8.32 Lingfield
Promising handicap debut over 6f here and she can improve for the return to 7f
Lunar Landscape 8.42 Ffos Las
Looks the safest option as he hasn't been far away in any of his handicaps
