Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Epsom and Newcastle on Thursday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .
Eloped 5.32 Newcastle
Interesting off bottom weight on her handicap debut
Original Thinker 6.40 Newcastle
Holds very solid claims on her C&D effort five weeks ago
Sweet Fantasy 6.55 Epsom
Reliable sort who is taken to defy a penalty for last week's success
Twilight Dancer 8.30 Epsom
Produced a likeable display over C&D last month and can follow up
