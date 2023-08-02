Racing Post logo
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Epsom and Newcastle on Thursday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

Eloped 5.32 Newcastle
Interesting off bottom weight on her handicap debut

Original Thinker 6.40 Newcastle
Holds very solid claims on her C&D effort five weeks ago

Sweet Fantasy 6.55 Epsom
Reliable sort who is taken to defy a penalty for last week's success

Twilight Dancer 8.30 Epsom
Produced a likeable display over C&D last month and can follow up

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 3 August 2023Last updated 11:00, 3 August 2023
