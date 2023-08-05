Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chester and Market Rasen on Sunday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

Pretence 2.30 Chester

Won over C&D in June and has since performed even better when just beaten in a nursery back here

Croagh Patrick 3.20 Market Rasen

Scores very good marks for consistency and won't mind what the weather does

Safe Voyage 4.08 Chester

Showed in May that he retains considerable ability and won in 2021 on his sole previous visit to Chester

Summergrounds 4.22 Market Rasen

Had some good bumper form to his name and it was an encouraging handicap debut he made here two months ago

