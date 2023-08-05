Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chester and Market Rasen on Sunday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

Pretence 2.30 Chester
Won over C&D in June and has since performed even better when just beaten in a nursery back here

Croagh Patrick 3.20 Market Rasen
Scores very good marks for consistency and won't mind what the weather does

Safe Voyage 4.08 Chester
Showed in May that he retains considerable ability and won in 2021 on his sole previous visit to Chester

Summergrounds 4.22 Market Rasen
Had some good bumper form to his name and it was an encouraging handicap debut he made here two months ago

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 6 August 2023Last updated 08:00, 6 August 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips