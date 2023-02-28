Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Catterick and Leicester on Tuesday afternoon

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

2.30 Leicester

Hurdle winner who ran with plenty of promise on her chase debut and looks the type to go on from that

2.45 Catterick

Maiden who has shown promise on the Flat and over hurdles, and bumped into a very progressive winner at Huntingdon last week

3.15 Catterick

Is suited by good ground and was nicely on top when winning at Leicester recently

4.15 Catterick

Did everything right when beating a subsequent winner over C&D this month and looks well handicapped off just 2lb higher

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.