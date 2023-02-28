Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Catterick and Leicester on Tuesday afternoon
The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Toughasoldboots 2.30 Leicester
Hurdle winner who ran with plenty of promise on her chase debut and looks the type to go on from that
Lifetime Legend 2.45 Catterick
Maiden who has shown promise on the Flat and over hurdles, and bumped into a very progressive winner at Huntingdon last week
Sabbathical 3.15 Catterick
Is suited by good ground and was nicely on top when winning at Leicester recently
Betty Baloo 4.15 Catterick
Did everything right when beating a subsequent winner over C&D this month and looks well handicapped off just 2lb higher
