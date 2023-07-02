Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Cartmel, Uttoxeter and Windsor

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Banks Boy 2.40 Cartmel
Went close behind a subsequent winner last time and looks capable of further progress
Kinondo Kwetu 3.12 Uttoxeter
Improving chaser who has an excellent strike-rate and is 2-2 at this venue
Sacre Coeur 3.52 Uttoxeter
Nicely weighted and this step back up in trip looks ideal on second start for new yard
Mr Freedom 4.10 Windsor
Keeps doing great things for current trainer and keeps looking capable of better
