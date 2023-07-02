Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Cartmel, Uttoxeter and Windsor

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Banks Boy 2.40 Cartmel

Went close behind a subsequent winner last time and looks capable of further progress

Kinondo Kwetu 3.12 Uttoxeter

Improving chaser who has an excellent strike-rate and is 2-2 at this venue

Sacre Coeur 3.52 Uttoxeter

Nicely weighted and this step back up in trip looks ideal on second start for new yard

Mr Freedom 4.10 Windsor

Keeps doing great things for current trainer and keeps looking capable of better



