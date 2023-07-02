Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Cartmel, Uttoxeter and Windsor

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Banks Boy 2.40 Cartmel
Went close behind a subsequent winner last time and looks capable of further progress

Kinondo Kwetu  3.12 Uttoxeter
Improving chaser who has an excellent strike-rate and is 2-2 at this venue

Sacre Coeur 3.52 Uttoxeter
Nicely weighted and this step back up in trip looks ideal on second start for new yard

Mr Freedom 4.10 Windsor
Keeps doing great things for current trainer and keeps looking capable of better

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.



Published on 2 July 2023Last updated 08:00, 2 July 2023
