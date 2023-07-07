Racing Post logo
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Beverley and Haydock on Friday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet on Thursday evening

Star Start 7.00 Beverley
Clear second behind a well-treated rival four days ago

Metabolt 7.50 Haydock
Progressive sort who is taken to complete a hat-trick

Boom Boom Pow 8.45 Beverley
Ahead of the assessor and can follow up last week's win

Danzart 9.00 Haydock
Has proved highly resurgent since having a hood reapplied

Published on 7 July 2023Last updated 11:00, 7 July 2023
icon
