Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Beverley and Haydock on Friday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet on Thursday evening
Star Start 7.00 Beverley
Clear second behind a well-treated rival four days ago
Metabolt 7.50 Haydock
Progressive sort who is taken to complete a hat-trick
Boom Boom Pow 8.45 Beverley
Ahead of the assessor and can follow up last week's win
Danzart 9.00 Haydock
Has proved highly resurgent since having a hood reapplied
