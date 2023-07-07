Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Beverley and Haydock on Friday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet on Thursday evening

Star Start 7.00 Beverley

Clear second behind a well-treated rival four days ago

Metabolt 7.50 Haydock

Progressive sort who is taken to complete a hat-trick

Boom Boom Pow 8.45 Beverley

Ahead of the assessor and can follow up last week's win

Danzart 9.00 Haydock

Has proved highly resurgent since having a hood reapplied

