Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ayr and Newton Abbot on Monday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon. . .

See My Baby Jive 3.05 Ayr

Has won all three C&D starts since blinkers were fitted and has an obvious chance of completing the four-timer

Gainsbourg 3.40 Ayr

Got back on track when winning in first-time blinkers here last week and is still well treated despite the penalty

Fat Sam 3.55 Newton Abbot

Good second to a major improver here last month and has a big run in him off the same mark

Chriszoff 4.15 Ayr

Impressive winner on his handicap debut over C&D and a 6lb rise looks unlikely to be enough to stop him

