Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back across the tracks on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Soprano 3.40 Salisbury

Probably beaten by a top-class filly in the 7f Group 3 Sweet Solera at Newmarket and over that trip she needs to settle better; has strong form claims returned to 6f with Ryan Moore taking over for the first time; tongue-tie also new.

Movie Star Looks 5.10 Haydock

Trainer won this last year and has every chance of following up with this half-sister to several winners, who's improved since upped to 1m4f/handicapping; made all off 4lb lower last time and may well be able to get her own way if that's the plan again.

Royal Prospect 6.35 Carlisle

Won twice over course and distance last summer before his form tailed off; has taken a while to find his feet this season but could be spotted travelling ominously well when meeting interference at Newcastle (1m; fifth of ten; 12-1) just over three weeks ago; that form has since been franked; interesting.

Glenister 8.15 Wolverhampton

Typically progressive performer for the stable and he's thrived again this year after a wind op, completing a quick hat-trick in June and gaining his biggest win to date when landing a Racing League handicap at Newcastle last week (extended 1m4f); had more in hand than the winning margin suggests there (wasn't doing much in front) and today's new trip can spark further progress; strong claims.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

