Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back across the tracks on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Crystal Guard 2.10 Newcastle

Won twice on the AW over the winter, the second win coming over C&D off a 2lb higher mark; well held on his first two runs back from a four-month break but he caught the eye at Ayr three weeks ago, staying on well from a poor position in an amateur riders' event; Ben Curtis takes over today and he's a strong contender.

Diamondonthehill 3.45 Haydock

Enjoying a good campaign and he was second here (1m, good) last month prior to a fair fifth at Ripon (1m, good) last time; won over 1m in June but may benefit from this drop back in trip and he's one to consider.

Pastiche 5.20 Ascot

2-2 over 7f, the latest win on handicap debut at Newmarket (good) in June, but she was always on the back foot following a poor start when fourth of five back there (1m, good to soft) the following month; still 7lb higher than for her latest success, but further improvement remains possible.

Medieval Gold 8.30 Kempton

Out of a 1m6f Listed winner and, having been gelded, looked suited by the step back up to 1m4f when close second on recent handicap debut at Newbury (good; first-time cheekpieces); back in action before 1lb rise takes effect and should still have more to offer; good chance.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

