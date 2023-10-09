Southwell Placepot picks: Harry Wilson serves up the perm for Tuesday's £50,000 guarantee pool

The £50,000 guarantee heads to Southwell and selecting a few course specialists should help us navigate some of the handicaps in the Placepot.

Lowick is better than she's been able to show this year and should benefit from the drop in trip in the opening mile handicap (4.15), while Kalamunda has run well on her last two starts and is related to a couple of all-weather winners, so she goes in too.

Division one of the 7f fillies' maiden (4.50) looks tricky, but Run For The Sun has shown solid form on two career starts and should appreciate the extra distance, while Shakeela made her debut in a warm race at Doncaster and should improve for the experience.

Spinto Soprano , a 320,000gns purchase who will benefit from her Salisbury debut, can be banked on in division two (5.30), while Vultar sets a good standard and can be solely relied upon in the following 7f novice (6.00).

Improving three-year-old Club Manager won a better race than this last time and could follow up under a penalty in the 2m½f handicap (6.30), but Ship To Shore , who has run well on all four course visits, provides some insurance.

Coaxing has track form figures of 32512 and looks very well handicapped. He's selected for the 6f handicap (7.00) alongside Congress , who won over course and distance in August.

Southwell Placepot perm

4.15

6 Lowick

8 Kalamunda

4.50

7 Run For The Sun

8 Shakeela

5.25

6 Spinto Soprano

6.00

9 Vultar

6.30

2 Ship To Shore

4 Club Manager

7.00

3 Coaxing

8 Congress

2x2x1x1x2x2 = 16 lines

