Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Dubai Station (1.30 Wolverhampton)

Should have some pace to run at and is handicapped to win back over his best trip.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Dubai Station13:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan (-lb)Tnr: Stuart Williams

Handicappers' nap

Cuthbert Dibble (1.50 Sandown)

Relished the step up from 2m when getting off the mark on soft ground at Leicester and could have been let in lightly off 125 on his handicap debut.
Steve Mason

Silk
Cuthbert Dibble13:50 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies (-lb)Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Speed figures

Berkshire Phantom (3.15 Wolverhampton)

Recorded a personal best over course and distance last month and can complete his hat-trick.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Berkshire Phantom15:15 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy (-lb)Tnr: Andrew Balding

The Punt nap

Eilean Dubh (2.05 Wolverhampton)

Progressive handicapper last term and signed off with an impressive success at York in July, with the runner-up going on to win at the Ebor meeting. Has all-weather winning form and has gone well off a long break before.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Eilean Dubh14:05 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Clifford Lee (-lb)Tnr: K R Burke

Dark horse

Churchills Boy (1.50 Sandown)

Progressive sort with two wins from three runs over hurdles. This return to a longer trip should suit and his soft-ground form may prove helpful in this tougher race.
Jamie Griffith

Silk
Churchills Boy13:50 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: James Davies (-lb)Tnr: Nick Gifford

West Country nap

Crambo (1.50 Sandown)

Has winning form on heavy ground and arrives off the back of an impressive success. Can improve further.
James Stevens

Silk
Crambo13:50 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Connor Brace (-lb)Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Signposts: key pointers for Saturday's racing 

Published on 10 March 2023Last updated 18:12, 10 March 2023
icon
