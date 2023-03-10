Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Eyecatcher
Dubai Station (1.30 Wolverhampton)
Should have some pace to run at and is handicapped to win back over his best trip.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Cuthbert Dibble (1.50 Sandown)
Relished the step up from 2m when getting off the mark on soft ground at Leicester and could have been let in lightly off 125 on his handicap debut.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Berkshire Phantom (3.15 Wolverhampton)
Recorded a personal best over course and distance last month and can complete his hat-trick.
Dave Edwards
The Punt nap
Eilean Dubh (2.05 Wolverhampton)
Progressive handicapper last term and signed off with an impressive success at York in July, with the runner-up going on to win at the Ebor meeting. Has all-weather winning form and has gone well off a long break before.
Matt Rennie
Dark horse
Churchills Boy (1.50 Sandown)
Progressive sort with two wins from three runs over hurdles. This return to a longer trip should suit and his soft-ground form may prove helpful in this tougher race.
Jamie Griffith
West Country nap
Crambo (1.50 Sandown)
Has winning form on heavy ground and arrives off the back of an impressive success. Can improve further.
James Stevens
Signposts: key pointers for Saturday's racing
Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.