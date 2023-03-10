Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

(1.30 Wolverhampton)

Should have some pace to run at and is handicapped to win back over his best trip.

Steffan Edwards

Dubai Station 13:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(1.50 Sandown)

Relished the step up from 2m when getting off the mark on soft ground at Leicester and could have been let in lightly off 125 on his handicap debut.

Steve Mason

Cuthbert Dibble 13:50 Sandown View Racecard

Speed figures

(3.15 Wolverhampton)

Recorded a personal best over course and distance last month and can complete his hat-trick.

Dave Edwards

Berkshire Phantom 15:15 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard

The Punt nap

(2.05 Wolverhampton)

Progressive handicapper last term and signed off with an impressive success at York in July, with the runner-up going on to win at the Ebor meeting. Has all-weather winning form and has gone well off a long break before.

Matt Rennie

Eilean Dubh 14:05 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard

Dark horse

(1.50 Sandown)

Progressive sort with two wins from three runs over hurdles. This return to a longer trip should suit and his soft-ground form may prove helpful in this tougher race.

Jamie Griffith

Churchills Boy 13:50 Sandown View Racecard

West Country nap

(1.50 Sandown)

Has winning form on heavy ground and arrives off the back of an impressive success. Can improve further.

James Stevens

Crambo 13:50 Sandown View Racecard

