Sandown Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50k guaranteed pool

There isn't much hurdling form to go on in Sandown's opener, but the Jane Williams-trained Castelfort showed more than enough ability in a juvenile hurdle on his debut at Chepstow last month, and on paper this does not look strong.

I'll take a chance by banking on him for Placepot purposes as there are other races which need more coverage.

Two non-completions in a row make Ballybreeze easy enough to leave out of the next (1.15), and I'd be happy enough to side with Hudson De Grugy and Fast Buck , both of whom have good course form.

I don't have a strong opinion in the third (1.50), so Southoftheborder and Josh The Boss are my two and, similarly, I wouldn't want to split Stay Away Fay or Giovinco in the fourth (2.25). Both have potentially very nice futures ahead of them.

The next (3.00) is particularly tough, but top of my list is Animal , who ran so well on his return. Last-time-out winner Not Sure is added, as is Collectors Item , who took a step forward on his second run of the season and may be ready to take another.

Magical King is first on my list for the next despite his price, and I'll take the hat-trick-seeking West End Boy over Immortal for the second choice as the latter has clearly had his issues and can be a weak finisher.

Sandown Placepot perm

12.40

1 Castelfort

1.15

2 Fast Buck

3 Hudson De Grugy

1.50

3 Josh The Boss

5 Southoftheborder

2.25

1 Stay Away Fay

3 Giovinco

3.00

1 Collectors Item

7 Not Sure

10 Animal

3.35

1 Magical King

5 West End Boy

1 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 3 x 2 = 48 lines

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.