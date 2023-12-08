Sandown Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool

Small fields and short-priced favourites dominate the card at Sandown, so a big perm is probably not warranted if you're doing the Placepot.

Willmount looked a bit special on his debut at Newbury and is following the Constitution Hill route by running in the opener (11.35) for Nicky Henderson. He looks banker material despite all three of the others showing plenty of promise.

The first shows for the mares' handicap hurdle (12.05) had Elle Est Beau as 2-1 favourite when I'd have made her the outsider of the field. I expect she'll be nowhere near favourite at the off, and preferred is Whisky Express for in-form Harry Fry.

Hititi , who shaped well on his return at Newbury and could continue to improve this season, is one of two for me in the Pertemps qualifier (12.40), the other being Brinkley , who is a dual winner on heavy ground.

There's always a chance that Henderson will pull the plug on Constitution Hill's intended return in the Fighting Fifth (1.15) because of the ground, but he's unopposable while still in.

I haven't ruled out the prospect of Goshen returning to form on his ground at a course he loves, but if the jolly does come out we'll almost certainly be on Love Envoi, and she'd be the right favourite then.

In the next (1.50), I'm never that keen on backing horses who failed to complete last time out, so I'll take a chance by leaving out JPR One, who would obviously have won at Cheltenham if he hadn't unseated.

Iceo , an Imperial Cup winner here, who is 15lb better off with the favourite on Newton Abbot running, gets the vote alongside Colonel Harry , who needs to step up a bit but did it well on his chase debut and has always been well regarded by Jamie Snowden.

That just leaves a handicap hurdle (2.25), which I doubt is as competitive as the numbers suggest. Impose Toi and Spirit D'Aunou are the picks.

Sandown Placepot perm

11.35

4 Willmount

12.05

3 Whisky Express

12.40

4 Hititi

5 Brinkley

1.15

1 Constitution Hill

1.50

1 Colonel Harry

2 Iceo

2.25

4 Impose Toi

5 Spirit D'Aunou

1x1x2x1x2x2 = 8 lines

