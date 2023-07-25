Sandown Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £100,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £100,000 guarantee moves on to Sandown and that makes the bet attractive there.

The opening 1m2f handicap (6.00) looks like a good opportunity for the Gary Moore-trained Night Eagle to follow up his win at Epsom last time. He goes in with Ed Dunlop’s Sarkha.

Tallulabelle was last seen in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot and should be the one to beat in the 5f maiden fillies’ stakes (6.35). However, only two places means Miaharris also goes in.

The 7f handicap (7.10) comes up next and recent Chelmsford winner Ben Hamrash is the obvious choice for Oisin Murphy and Ed Walker. Landlordtothestars is the best alternative.

Fascinating Lips is one of my best bets of the night and must go into the perm in the mile handicap (7.40). It’s worth banking on him, provided there are at least eight runners going.

Golspie is another one of my fancies in the following 1m2f handicap (8.10), but he is likely either to win or blowout completely in first-time headgear. Gallant Lion is the solid option.

The 1m6f handicap (8.40) is the last leg and Neandra has a good chance for Oisin Murphy and Andrew Balding. It’s also worth including the tough nine-year-old Tralee Hills.

Sandown Placepot perm

6.00

3 Night Eagle

10 Sarkha

6.35

2 Miaharris

5 Tallulabelle

7.10

6 Ben Hamrash

9 Landlordtothestars

7.40

8 Fascinating Lips

8.10

2 Golspie

8 Gallant Lion

8.40

1 Neandra

8 Tralee Hills

2x2x2x1x2x2 = 32 lines

