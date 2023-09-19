Sandown Placepot picks: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee is at Sandown and so are some of my stronger fancies. However, they all come later on the card and the opening 5f handicap (1.55) is tricky. Mary Of Modena has been in good form and could run well, but put Harb in as the next best.

Whiskey Pete sets a good standard in the mile maiden (2.30) and rates a banker, but the following 7f novice (3.05) is another difficult one. Go with The Line and Duke’s Command .

I want to be against Chindit in the mile Listed race (3.40) and make Eydon one of the better bets on the day. He might win or bomb out after so long off, though, so put Breege in too.

Tango Tonight loves Sandown and ran a super race when second here last month. She should be hard to keep out of the first three in the mile fillies’ handicap (4.15) while, in the following 1m2f handicap (4.50), Born Ruler is strongly fancied to be placed and can also be a banker.

Sandown Placepot perm

1.55

4 Mary Of Modena

5 Harb

2.30

10 Whiskey Pete

3.05

3 Duke’s Command

12 The Line

3.40

2 Eydon

9 Breege

4.15

2 Tango Tonight

4.50

4 Born Ruler

2x1x2x2x1x1= eight lines

Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.