UAE expert Ron Wood provides three tips for Jebel Ali's card - including a 33-1 outsider

Desert Safari

11.15 Jebel Ali

1pt win

Kaifan

12.15 Jebel Ali

1pt win

Ghost Of The Mambo

12.45 Jebel Ali

1pt win

It's UAE National Day, which celebrates the formation of the United Arab Emirates, and there's racing up the hill at Jebel Ali.

This is a pretty unique track in being a dirt course with such a stiff finish and it's Jebel Ali's third meeting of the season, with a couple of points to note from the first two fixtures.

First up, local trainer Michael Costa, whose runners carry the famous yellow silks of Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum, has trained the winner of seven of the 12 thoroughbred races, so his horses are nearly always well found in the markets.

The other key takeaway from the action so far is that the fair rail – at least on the straight course, for races up to 7f – has been completely dead. You ideally want to be drawn middle or high.

It hasn't quite played out like that on the round course but that's a different beast – the sharp right-handed turn means you don't want to be giving ground away out wide – and most of the runners have tended to stay far side in those races.

The first two thoroughbred races don't look the most solid betting heats but four competitive handicaps follow.

Desert Safari appeals in the Seven Emirates Sprint Stakes (11.15). In the same race, Mozahim and Laa Baas will probably take plenty of money, going for Costa's Jebel Ali Stables. But Mozahim looked on the best part of the track for his debut win, and Desert Safari now looks better drawn than both of them from stall nine.

The selection can win on the form of his close second two starts back, and 7f was too far for him last time.

In the 52nd Stakes (12.15) a flyer is taken on Kaifan . He needs to improve but he's lightly raced and has speed, and this is a pretty poor race.

The Ghaf Tree Stakes (12.45) closes out the card and Ghost Of The Mambo has sound claims. He's a three-time winner at Jebel Ali and is still well enough handicapped, his last success having worked out.

He was well beaten on his reappearance but that came at Meydan, where he was wide on the turn in and travelled as well as any into the straight.

