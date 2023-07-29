Pontefract Placepot tips: Tom Segal has a crack at the £100,000 guaranteed pool

Poker Face is the safest option in the Listed feature (2.50). He went too fast too soon at Sandown last time over 1m2f and the drop back to a mile should suit him.

The other bankers come in the maidens, where it will be a huge shock if Tribute can't hit the frame in the first division (4.00). The second division (4.35) has a bit more depth to it but Fleurir has been placed in much better races than this one.

The other races look more complicated, especially as those with form in the opening fillies' maiden (1.45) aren't any great shakes. Karl Burke has sent out five two-year-old winners this week and his newcomer Estifada is selected with La Habanera , who was placed on her last start.

Dubai Souq is Saeed bin Suroor's first Pontefract runner of the season in the 1m2f handicap (3.25) and has dropped to a good mark. Orchestra is much better than he showed at Sandown last time and is also selected.

Ascari was well backed at Windsor last time and was unlucky not to reward his supporters but can make the frame again (2.15) off the same mark. Bay Dream Believer has been in good form on soft ground this season and might just have needed her recent Hamilton run after a break.

Pontefract Placepot perm

1.45

2 Estifada

4 La Habanera

2.15

5 Ascari

8 Bay Dream Believer

2.50

3 Poker Face

3.25

1 Dubai Souq

7 Orchestra

4.00

7 Tribute

4.35

8 Fleurir

2x2x1x2x1x1=8 lines

