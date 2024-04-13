Plumpton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee is at Plumpton on Sunday and only two places will be on offer in the opening 2m3½f conditional jockeys’ handicap chase (1.30). Fame And Fun can go well for Paul Nicholls and it’s also worth including the in-form Abingworth.

The 3m1f handicap hurdle (2.05) comes up next and Fergal O’Brien has a good record at Plumpton. It’s worth banking on his runner Fortune Forever, who appears to be improving.

Davidoc has the best form on offer in the 2m maiden hurdle (2.40) and is open to further improvement on his first start after wind surgery. Ben Pauling also has his string in good form.

The 3m1f handicap hurdle (3.15) is the feature race and this could go to Neil Mulholland. He saddles Transmission and Broomfields Cave. Both should be included.

Pedley Wood should go well in the 3m1½f handicap chase (3.50) and is a banker, while Highway One O Five and Paddy De Pole are fancied in the 2m4½f handicap hurdle (4.25).

Plumpton Placepot perm

1.30

3 Abingworth

5 Fame And Fun

2.05

4 Fortune Forever

2.40

1 Davidoc

3.15

1 Transmission

8 Broomfields Cave

3.50

10 Pedley Wood

4.25

2 Paddy De Pole

4 Highway One O Five

2x1x1x2x1x2 = eight lines

