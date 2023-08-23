Paul Kealy landed the York Placepot on day one of the Ebor festival - and he's back with his day two selections

Paul Kealy successfully got 12 lines up in Wednesday's York Placepot perm, the dividend paying £479.90. Can he do it again?

There are plenty of very difficult races to get through on day two at York, so it's a case of all the eggs in one basket for the opener (1.50) in a bid to get a manageable perm.

That banker is Relief Rally , who William Haggas was very complimentary about on our What A Shout show when talking to Emma Spencer recently, and who does have the best form.

The big sales race (2.25) comes next and it usually pays to side with something trained by Richard Hannon. His Dapperling , second to Relief Rally in the Super Sprint, has some of the best form, while Gaiden , another of his, is one of a few who went too fast on bad ground at Goodwood last time and is better than that.

John Quinn's Twilight Romance would be the other suggestion after showing a good attitude in defeat last time.

My main two in the Clipper (3.00) are Point Lynas and Sonny Liston , but I'll add Akhu Najla , who was quite an eyecatcher at Ascot on King George day.

The Yorkshire Oaks (3.35) is tough, too, but I like Bluestocking of the market leaders as she'll be less inconvenienced by fast ground than Savethelastdance, while Novakai can prove she's back up to this sort of level after returning to form last time.

In the Galtres (4.10) I'll be going with both Haggas fillies (Sea Theme and Market Value ), and after that we've only got a 20-runner nursery (4.45) to deal with!

Aragon Castle , Gamraan and Blue Collar survived my cull, but not with any particular confidence, although the latter was quite a big eyecatcher at Newmarket last time.

York Placepot perm

1.50

7 Relief Rally

2.25

6 Twilight Romance

20 Dapperling

21 Gaiden

3.00

3 Sonny Liston

5 Akhu Najla

8 Point Lynas

3.35

7 Bluestocking

8 Novakai

4.10

9 Market Value

11 Sea Theme

4.45

5 Aragon Castle

13 Gamraan

17 Blue Collar

1x3x3x2x2x3 = 108 lines

World Pool tip: Group 1-entered fillies can fight out weak Galtres

The Tote Swinger is a popular wager with World Pool punters and requires bettors to select two horses to finish in the first three in any order.

With a global audience betting at York this week, pool sizes will be healthy and there is value to be found in the Swinger market for the Listed Galtres Stakes (4.10) with Modaara and Sea Theme .

These two fillies are entered in the Group 1 Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot in October and, bar 83-rated outsider Market Value, are the least-exposed runners in the field with just two and four starts behind them. The capacity for improvement is there and this should not take much winning against a group who largely fall short of this level.

Robbie Wilders

Recommended bet: Tote Swinger (4.10 York)

3 Modaara

11 Sea Theme

